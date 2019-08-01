Crowd Shouts 'Lock Him Up!' As Cops Arrest Trump Supporter For Punching Protester

This is what happens when there is a so-called "president" who spends all of his days stirring people up against one another. When he stokes the fears and the hatred, when he gives everyone on his "side" permission to behave like animals.

Trump's Cincinnati rally Thursday night was intended to incite division, as all of his rallies are. But by plopping himself and his red-hatted thugs in the middle of a deep blue area, he knew there would be anti-Trump protesters. And so there were.

The video above was shot by anti-Trump protester Scott Fantozzi, who caught 29-year old Dallas Frazier descending from the passenger side of a red pickup and choosing out protester 61-year old Mike Alter.

In the video, Frazier gets out of the truck, takes off his hat, and assumes a fighting stance; Alter takes off his own hat and gestures to him.

“I was more questioning him” than trying to provoke him, Alter claimed in a text message to WCPO. “Like really you want to fight?”

That was apparently exactly what Frazier wanted. He came at Alter and punched him three times in the head. He was winding up for another go when someone pushed him out of the way and police intervened.

Alter told WCPO the event was the first protest he had ever attended, although he had been to political events before as a supporter of Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. What an introduction.

The best part of this video comes at the end, when Frazier is led away and the crowd shouts after him, "Lock him up!"

But even with all that, I found this fight to be chilling, because of the naked anger and hatred on Frazier's face. Look at him, and you see the face of a fascist. Trump is calling young men to the altar of authoritarianism and fascism. If we don't put a stop to this reign of terror, there will be more violence to come.