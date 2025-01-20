Yambo's 'Fake' Crypto Just Dumped $58 Billion In His Pocket*

In case you had any doubt about his real focus, just hours before taking office, Yambo has reportedly struck it rich to the tune of tens of billions of dollars — thanks to the $TRUMP meme coin. According to Axios, Trump’s position in the coin was — as of yesterday — worth a whopping $58 billion. (Don't worry, I'm sure he'll lose it all by the time you read this!) Via Mediaite:

Ethics watchdogs are up in arms about the launch of the coin right before he begins his second term as president. “It is literally cashing in on the presidency — creating a financial instrument so people can transfer money to the president’s family in connection with his office,” Adav Noti — executive director of Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit ethics group — told The New York Times on Saturday. “It is beyond unprecedented.”

The coin comes with a disclaimer on its official website — which declares that it is “not intended to be… an investment opportunity.” Still, even some supporters — such as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — are questioning the venture.

“Can I string up my own coin now and tell people it’s a Ponzi scheme from the jump and I’m gonna rug pull at some point and you better just hope you’re out when I do it and that would make the entire thing legal?” Portnoy posted on X Saturday — later claiming he made “a quick milly” on the coin. As of this writing, the $TRUMP coin is trading at roughly $68, after hitting a high above $74 early Sunday.