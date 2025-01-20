Yambo's 'Fake' Crypto Just Dumped $58 Billion In His Pocket*

And of course there are all kinds of disclaimers for the people who are flocking to buy it.
By Susie MadrakJanuary 20, 2025

In case you had any doubt about his real focus, just hours before taking office, Yambo has reportedly struck it rich to the tune of tens of billions of dollars — thanks to the $TRUMP meme coin. According to Axios, Trump’s position in the coin was — as of yesterday — worth a whopping $58 billion. (Don't worry, I'm sure he'll lose it all by the time you read this!) Via Mediaite:

Ethics watchdogs are up in arms about the launch of the coin right before he begins his second term as president. “It is literally cashing in on the presidency — creating a financial instrument so people can transfer money to the president’s family in connection with his office,” Adav Noti — executive director of Campaign Legal Center, a nonprofit ethics group — told The New York Times on Saturday. “It is beyond unprecedented.”

The coin comes with a disclaimer on its official website — which declares that it is “not intended to be… an investment opportunity.” Still, even some supporters — such as Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy — are questioning the venture.

“Can I string up my own coin now and tell people it’s a Ponzi scheme from the jump and I’m gonna rug pull at some point and you better just hope you’re out when I do it and that would make the entire thing legal?” Portnoy posted on X Saturday — later claiming he made “a quick milly” on the coin. As of this writing, the $TRUMP coin is trading at roughly $68, after hitting a high above $74 early Sunday.

And in case there was any doubt, there's this:

Donald Trump meme coin price tanks after wife Melania also launches token

The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 2025-01-20T08:14:35Z

*Marcy Wheeler sez it's not true:

No, Trump didn’t make $50 billion from his memecoin

A REALLY good explanation for what didn't just happen and what did.

www.citationneeded.news/trump-memeco...

emptywheel (@emptywheel.bsky.social) 2025-01-20T15:29:24.289Z

