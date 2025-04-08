Senile Old Man Asked Hostages If Hamas Showed 'Any Signs Of Love'

Talk about cringe! The talking yam disgraced himself yet again when he described his bizarre questioning of former Hamas hostages during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday. Via AL.com:

In explaining that Hamas is full of “hatred” toward Israelis, President Donald Trump attempted to back up his assertion by outlining his bizarre series of questions to former Israeli hostages.

“I said to them, ‘was there any sign of love? You were there. … Did Hamas show any signs of, like, help, or liking you?" Trump told reporters during as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited the White House on Monday.

“Did they wink at you? Did they give you a piece of bread extra? Did they give you a meal on the side? Like what happened in Germany … people would try and help people that were in unbelievable distress," Trump continued.

“They said, ‘no.’ I said, ‘All of them?’ I said, ‘Did they ever wink at you, like, you’ll be OK? You’re gonna be OK?’ ‘No, they didn’t do that. They’d slap us,‘” the president said. “The hatred is unbelievable.”