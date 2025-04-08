Confused Co-POTUS Trump: 'We Need Open Borders'

Donald J. Trump supporters say that he tells it like it is, but then they inevitably, with slavish devotion to their hero, try to tell us what he really meant. Donald launched a tariff rant during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office Monday.

A reporter asked the co-president about "mixed messages from your administration. You're talking about negotiations, and yet others in your administration are saying these tariffs are actually permanent."

Speaking of mixed messages, he then called for open borders.

"Well, it can both be true," he said. "There can be permanent tariffs, and there can also be negotiations because there are things that we need beyond tariffs. We need open borders."

We're sure his ultra-MAGA fans will come up with an explanation of sorts and tell us that there is nothing to see there. However, if former President Joe Biden said that, the New York Times and The Washington Post would cover it for days. And yet, Donald has displayed cognitive decline for years. It's clearly progressing.

Just yesterday, he floated the idea of sending American citizens to prisons in El Salvador. Again, imagine if Biden said that.