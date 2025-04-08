Trade Expert: 'Hundreds Of Years' For U.S. To Recover From Tariffs

Rick Wilson's podcast, The Enemies List, tried to warn Americans about the danger of electing Donald Trump.

The global tariff wars started by our president have nuked the United States economy and security for years to come. How badly did Trump hurt America?

A top trade expert says our country will take hundreds of years to recover from Donald Trump's tariffs.

Trade Expert Explains Impact of Tariff War

Wilson re-upped a pod episode featuring Edward Goldberg that aired before the 2024 election. Goldberg is an adjunct professor at NYU’s Center for Global Affairs and a political economy and trade expert. Goldberg gave context to the harm Trump inflicts on our country with a historical example. The trade expert told Wilson:

"In 1405, China was very open to the whole world. It's one of the richest countries or the richest country in the world. It set out a huge fleet all the way through the Indian Ocean to Africa under its admiral Zheng He and really to trade and show China's power. It was extremely successful, really increased the Chinese economy, brought back articles from around the world to China."

Goldberg continued to explain to Wilson how Chinese history parallels our current situation.

"The new emperor comes about and gets threatened with the idea of foreigners and foreign goods coming into China. He burns the fleet.



And it took it basically up until I would say, oh, I guess 1998, 2000, for China to be at the same place economically around the world since they closed it off from foreigners in 1433."

The Scale of Trump's Destruction

Goldberg tells Wilson that what Trump is doing is so bad, it will take hundreds of years for our country to recover, if it ever does. The professor summed up the destruction of our 47th president: