Joy Reid Explains Why It's Going To Be Hard To Recover From Damage Being Done By Trump

During the Overtime segment on this Friday's Real Time with Bill Maher, MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid discussed why the next president of the United States is going to have a tough time undoing the damage that's already been done by this administration and their reckless trade policies, and what's left of America's reputation since Trump has taken office.

MAHER: Joy, your new book is all about Trump's impact on America. Do you think we'll be able to recover from his presidency once he finally leaves office? I keep saying he never will.

REID: Well, you know what? He keeps saying he never will. Right? Now he's doing it. You know,it’s going to very hard. I interviewed a lot of people from around the world who all said one thing.

The thing that America has said about itself since World War II, we kind of suspected might be bullshit, Donald Trump has made us feel, yep, it always bullshit. We don’t believe it anymore.

So getting the world to believe again, to believe that we are the good people, the leader of the free world, the real democracy, the multi-cultural democracy...

MAHER: I think that went pretty far down after Vietnam, you know...

REID: Yeah, but he's cratered it, and the other thing is, it's like the supply chains, right?

So Donald Trump does a tariff war, people stop buying our soybeans. You think because Kamala Harris is president, they're suddenly going to be like, oh, we're going to buy your soybeans again?

No, they've already found other people to buy from, and they don't just revert back, so economically, a lot of the damage will really, really hard to undo.