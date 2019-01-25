'Lock Him Up!': Roger Stone Released To Face An Angry Crowd

The real news in this video isn't Roger Stone lying to media. In fact, that is such non-news that I didn't clip the Q&A's since he just spewed more lies after being charged with lying, for which he was arrested Friday morning.

No, the real news in this video is the angry, chanting crowd, trying desperately to drown out his new lies with boos and chants of "Lock Him Up!" What a sight to behold, what schadenfreude!

Stone did manage to launch a new conspiracy theory for the benefit of Fox News, however. In this theory, Mueller's office "sent out a press release" ahead of his arrest. Unspoken was the theory that said press release was only sent to CNN which is why they had cameras staking out his house.

In fact, many people observed yesterday that Robert Mueller had convened the Grand Jury yesterday, which was quite unusual. Responding to that cue, CNN producers were smart enough to send a crew to stake out Roger Stone's house.

No conspiracy, Roger. Just good old fashioned intuition.