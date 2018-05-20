Roger Stone Rants About Secret Mueller Plot To 'Silence' Him -- And Then Gets Clobbered By Chuck Todd

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, asserted on Sunday that the Russia investigation, lead by special counsel Robert Mueller, is a secret plot to silence his political speech.

During an interview on Meet the Press, host Chuck Todd asked Stone if he was preparing to be indicted by the special counsel for his alleged role in the hacked Democratic National Committee emails.

"I don't know if I'm an interesting person or a person of interest," Stone quipped. "I think these leaks out of the special counsel's office are reprehensible. At least eight or ten of my current or former associates -- mostly young people -- have been terrorized by Mr. Mueller investigators."

Stone made the bold "guarantee" that the investigation has "found no evidence whatsoever of Russian collusion, nor trafficking of allegedly hacked emails with WikiLeaks."

"It is not inconceivable now that Mr. Mueller and his team may seek to conjure up some extraneous crime pertaining to my business or maybe not even pertaining to the 2016 election," he added. "I would chalk this up to an effort to silence me."

The Trump ally insisted that he had been "an effective critic on [Alex Jones' website] Infowars, on StoneColdTruth.com, on programs like this on the excesses and partisanship on the Mueller probe."

"It was supposed to be about Russian collusion and it appears to be an effort to silence or punish the president's supporters," Stone opined.

The NBC host didn't seem to buy Stone's allegations.

"I don't know how this has silenced you," Todd pointed out. "You're not somebody that's been silenced very easily. You came here."

In response, Stone offered no evidence to prove his case.