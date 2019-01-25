WATCH: CNN Films Roger Stone's Arrest

Lordy, there's tape! The fact that it's CNN makes it art.

As you probably know by now, Roger Stone was arrested this morning and is facing a 7-count indictment including obstruction of justice and witness tampering in the Trump Russia case.

It appears, allegedly, ha ha ha, that the FBI made sure CNN cameras were on the scene as the arrest took place.

Why CNN? Could this have anything to do with Donald Trump hating on CNN on a regular basis and the fact that the arresting officers haven't seen a paycheck this month due to Trump's tantrums over the wall?

It would be irresponsible NOT to speculate!

The FBI dudes literally busted Roger Stone for free. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 25, 2019

Longtime Trump associate Roger Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. He was arrested by the FBI this morning, his lawyer tells CNN.



CNN’s cameras were there as it happened. https://t.co/IWQToxEDhG pic.twitter.com/uxQVpbif6g — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019