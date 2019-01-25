Politics
WATCH: CNN Films Roger Stone's Arrest

Did the not-getting-paid FBI call up the "fake news" network so CNN could have exclusive footage of the Roger Stone arrest? It appears they did.
By Frances Langum
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
Lordy, there's tape! The fact that it's CNN makes it art.

As you probably know by now, Roger Stone was arrested this morning and is facing a 7-count indictment including obstruction of justice and witness tampering in the Trump Russia case.

It appears, allegedly, ha ha ha, that the FBI made sure CNN cameras were on the scene as the arrest took place.

Why CNN? Could this have anything to do with Donald Trump hating on CNN on a regular basis and the fact that the arresting officers haven't seen a paycheck this month due to Trump's tantrums over the wall?

It would be irresponsible NOT to speculate!


