Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Friday, Friday: Roger Stone's Arrest Is Big -- And Other News

Republicans are also scrambling to figure out how to save themselves in the shutdown fallout.
By Susie Madrak

Oy, what a week. Roger Stone is arrested by UNPAID FBI agents (thanks, guys!) after Mueller decides to ruin his Friday, and Twitter has reactions:

And as I predicted, once Trump's approval rating dropped below 35 (down to 34 this week), the Senate Republicans would start panicking, and that's just what we're seeing now.

There's other news, too:

And finally, the inspiring example of Patton Oswalt:

