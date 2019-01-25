Friday, Friday: Roger Stone's Arrest Is Big -- And Other News

Oy, what a week. Roger Stone is arrested by UNPAID FBI agents (thanks, guys!) after Mueller decides to ruin his Friday, and Twitter has reactions:

Wow wow wow.



CNN got video of the FBI making the Roger Stone arrest before 6AM. pic.twitter.com/iDBSYUKKzF — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) January 25, 2019

READ THE STONE INDICTMENT - Mueller is at ramming speed - coming for the rest of them - https://t.co/1rKEYyeTma — John P. Flannery (@JonFlan) January 25, 2019

A nice summary and Timeline of Mueller Indictments:



👇🏻👇👇🏼👇🏽👇🏾👇🏿https://t.co/hq7QHlxAOX — Dr. Bashir (@drbashir2018) January 24, 2019

The "high-ranking Trump official" Stone communicated with per Mueller indictment appears to be Steve Bannon (source: https://t.co/tzf0AQg1wb) pic.twitter.com/yTX75xQRQP — Joshua Green (@JoshuaGreen) January 25, 2019

For two years, two consistent themes have characterized the Russia investigation:



- Trump campaign officials and advisors were in regular contact with Kremlin-tied Russians and a Russian cutout (Wikileaks)



- Those officials and advisors repeatedly lied about those contacts. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 25, 2019

Virtually the only thing that's new in Stone indictment is that 1) campaign sent HIM out to contact WL 2) They're playing hardball. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 25, 2019

Maybe Trump is innocent even though his political guru, legal fixer, campaign manager (& deputy) & national security adviser were crooked. — Michael Grunwald (@MikeGrunwald) January 25, 2019

member of the House Intelligence Committee https://t.co/KZOomzpIdW — Laura Rozen (@lrozen) January 25, 2019

John Brennan: "To me, all these indictments are going to be basically the compendium of the Robert Mueller investigation ... I expect there to be a significant number, and a significant number of names that are going to be quite familiar to the average American." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 25, 2019

And as I predicted, once Trump's approval rating dropped below 35 (down to 34 this week), the Senate Republicans would start panicking, and that's just what we're seeing now.

The shutdown is over.



Trump's enablers know it.



The Senate GOP knows it.



The only reason for the delay now is for Republicans to beg for some face-saving action so that Donald Trump isn't further humiliated.



Guess what?



Too late. Reap it.https://t.co/ksFqFvvyIC

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 24, 2019

The 1 big lesson for Donald Trump in the Senate's shutdown voteshttps://t.co/uOIrAZz5je — International News (@CNNInternatDesk) January 25, 2019

This mob dialogue contains some ripe badinage. pic.twitter.com/Rd4OaRMdK8 — John Dickerson (@jdickerson) January 25, 2019

“The only part of Wilbur Ross’ statement I agree with is ‘I don’t understand.' I don’t understand how 33,000 law enforcement officers … putting their lives on the line, have to stand in bread lines,” says AFGE Council of Prisons nat'l pres. Eric Young. https://t.co/8nbPKyht1h pic.twitter.com/KxlcNPSMHC — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

There's other news, too:

BREAKING: *FAA HALTS FLIGHTS INTO N.Y.'S LAGUARDIA ON AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL STAFF SHORTAGE — Mike Dorning (@MikeDorning) January 25, 2019

Exclusive: Career security specialists rejected Kushner for top secret clearance but were overruled, from @strickdc, @peteralexander and me https://t.co/pitDOPlhse — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) January 25, 2019

The L.A. teachers' strike was part of an important surge of union militancy as teachers (and many other workers) feel that they & their students & schools are being left badly behind in an era when corporations & the rich are doing splendidly. My Story: https://t.co/kWpyGqhZSG — Steven Greenhouse (@greenhousenyt) January 25, 2019

New York City will pay $3,300,000 to the estate of a young man who killed himself after a three-year jail stint over a minor theft case than never went to trial, lawyers said. https://t.co/txpffZhYhC — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 24, 2019

As US-China trade talks drag on, Chinese crude oil imports from the US fell to zero in December https://t.co/1YxjrI8NmF — Intl. Business Times (@IBTimes) January 25, 2019

“So many found a meeting or conversation with Wofford to be a turning point in their lives. Perhaps because he saw service to others not as a grim duty but as the path of joy.” https://t.co/GV5mDmnaNq — Michael Gerson (@MJGerson) January 25, 2019

Fixed it: Wilbur Ross dubbed over Mr. Burns pic.twitter.com/UQn8Hq6WrR — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) January 24, 2019

In July 2016, Roger Stone wasn't just passing messages to wikileaks. He was integral to a US network driving messaging on the wikileaks release.



Read more about this weaponized narrative (section 2: Cleveland, Wikileaks, Seth Rich, & the Trump Candidacy)https://t.co/Zokd7ba7QM — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 25, 2019

As HuffPost and BuzzFeed shed staff, has the digital content bubble burst? https://t.co/HbaZJlVGWF — Susan Jordan (@Moonbootica) January 25, 2019

"I’m a forty-year-old black man. I cannot even conceive of what it must be like to walk around this country with the confidence of a white male teenager." https://t.co/x0X6DKZgbA — The Nation (@thenation) January 24, 2019

And finally, the inspiring example of Patton Oswalt: