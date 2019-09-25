Judge Rejects Roger Stone's Wild Claims About Illegal Wiretaps

This should probably make Trump really nervous, but he's got so many other things to worry about right now. Via the Associated Press, Roger Stone loses his most important pre-trial motion before Judge Amy Berman Jackson:

WASHINGTON (AP) — A judge has denied Trump confidant Roger Stone’s efforts to suppress evidence in the case against him, according to a court opinion made public Tuesday.

Stone is one of a half dozen aides and advisers to President Donald Trump who were charged as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. He is accused of lying to Congress, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional proceeding, and is set to stand trial in November in Washington’s federal court.

Stone had asked a judge to throw out the evidence seized from 18 FBI search warrants.

Those warrants were based on the U.S. intelligence community’s assessment that Russia had hacked Democratic email accounts and distributed stolen communications to WikiLeaks, which published the messages in the weeks before the 2016 election in what officials have said was an effort to help Trump and harm the campaign of his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.