Judge In Roger Stone Trial Rips Defense For Not Googling Jurors

Roger Stone’s motion for a new trial was put in jeopardy on Tuesday as defense attorneys admitted that they did not google a juror who they later claimed was biased against Donald Trump.
At a hearing that was available to reporter as audio only, defense attorneys argued that Stone deserves a new trial because the juror had made disparaging social media posts about the president and his supporters.

Jackson said that she would permit the attorneys to question some of the jurors, but said that she would not rule on the request for a new trial immediately.

Jackson had ruled earlier in the day to restrict the hearing to audio only after the president and a Fox News host incited hatred against the juror.

