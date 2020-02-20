Politics
Roger Stone Verdict: Three Years, Four Months For Cover Up

Convicted of seven felonies, Roger Stone is sentenced to three years, four months in prison. (How fast will Trump pardon him?)
By Frances Langum
Roger Stone Verdict: Three Years, Four Months For Cover Up

Judge Amy Berman Jackson hands down the sentence: three years, four months.

And check out his nonsense from Stone's attorney prior to the sentencing:

Being convicted and having publicity about being a felon is "enough punishment?" Your client lives for that sh*t. So sayeth the judge:

And Judge Jackson wasn't impressed with the AG's interference in lessening the sentencing requirements.

And she was ESPECIALLY not impressed with Stone's "crosshairs" social media posts:

Now that we know Trump is off the leash, imagine what happens when he pardons Roger Stone:

You made this bed, Republican Senators.

Along with The New York Times.

