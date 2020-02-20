Roger Stone Verdict: Three Years, Four Months For Cover Up

Judge Amy Berman Jackson hands down the sentence: three years, four months.

SNAP: 'He was not prosecuted for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

More Jackson, getting angry, saying revulsion for Stone's conduct should 'transcend party.' Judge: 'The truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t his pride in his own lies are a threat to the very foundation of this democracy.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

And check out his nonsense from Stone's attorney prior to the sentencing:

Ginsberg says the high-profile nature of the case and intense publicity has already put a lot of stress on Stone. 'The process really to some extent has already been the punishment.' Ginsberg says sentencing range is more appropriate for armed robebry.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

Being convicted and having publicity about being a felon is "enough punishment?" Your client lives for that sh*t. So sayeth the judge:

Jackson rejects Stone's lawyers' complaints about the stress he suffered from high-profile case & publicity. “He was at the heart of a great deal of it. Through his press conferences and social media posting, he chose to stoke it.” — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

And Judge Jackson wasn't impressed with the AG's interference in lessening the sentencing requirements.

Wow! Now Jackson getting snarky to those who just weighed in for leniency for Stone. 'For those of you new to this and work up last week to the fact that the [sentencing] guidelines are harsh … — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

...I can assure you that defense attorneys and many judges have been making that point for a long time but we don’t usually succeed in getting the government to agree.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

And she was ESPECIALLY not impressed with Stone's "crosshairs" social media posts:

...' 'This is intolerable to the administration of justice and the court cannot just sit idly by and say that's just Roger being Roger.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

Now that we know Trump is off the leash, imagine what happens when he pardons Roger Stone:

The GOP is the party of Roger Stone.



Imagine being an elected GOP senator or representative and knowing that you have to bend your knee to Roger Effin Stone.



The GOP is a cringe inducing embarrassment of a party. — 🌲Million Bonobos Demand 🌲 (@otto_maddoxx) February 20, 2020

You made this bed, Republican Senators.

Along with The New York Times.