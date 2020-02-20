Roger Stone Verdict: Three Years, Four Months For Cover Up

Judge Amy Berman Jackson hands down the sentence: three years, four months.
And check out his nonsense from Stone's attorney prior to the sentencing:
Being convicted and having publicity about being a felon is "enough punishment?" Your client lives for that sh*t. So sayeth the judge:
And Judge Jackson wasn't impressed with the AG's interference in lessening the sentencing requirements.
And she was ESPECIALLY not impressed with Stone's "crosshairs" social media posts:
Now that we know Trump is off the leash, imagine what happens when he pardons Roger Stone:
You made this bed, Republican Senators.
Along with The New York Times.