Judge In Roger Stone Case Needles Trump Admin For Reducing Sentencing Guidelines

Judge Amy Berman Jackson seemed to take a swipe at Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department over the sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Jackson addressed the fact that prosecutors had asked for a more lenient sentence for Stone. The judge noted that it was unusual for the government to take the side of the defendant in criminal cases.

Wow! Now Jackson getting snarky to those who just weighed in for leniency for Stone. 'For those of you new to this and work up last week to the fact that the [sentencing] guidelines are harsh … — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

...I can assure you that defense attorneys and many judges have been making that point for a long time but we don’t usually succeed in getting the government to agree.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

Jackson roundly rejects defense position that Mueller eventually got it right calling it "completely beside the point....He misdirected the committee." — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

Jackson says the House Intelligence Committee's Russia probe was stymied because of Stone. His obstruction, she says, "led to an inaccurate, incomplete and incorrect report." — Darren Samuelsohn (@dsamuelsohn) February 20, 2020

Berman Jackson sides with defense for first time today, says guideline enhancement for extensive planning and scope does not apply: "I don’t think we’re looking at extensive scope or planning." — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

Berman Jackson grills government on change in position on obstruction ongoing through trial. Crabb: "The guideline enhancement applies here for the reasons set forth in the original sentencing memorandum." Says he doesn't want to elaborate unless she has questions. — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

Judge is not pleased by Stone's "provocative" statements made in interviews and social media and does not believe anxiety caused him to forget he was publishing a book when questioned by her before trial about his media contacts, etc. — Del Quentin Wilber (@DelWilber) February 20, 2020

Judge disputes notion that Stone stopped his interference with justice 'well before' the trial began. Points to reports that Stone texted Infowars Alex Jones while trial was underway despite gag order. — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

still awaiting bottom line but in brief, Jackson more adopting government's (initial) position, but also giving throwing Stone a few bones, pointing towards a sentence somewhat under the 7 to 9 initially requested. And pretty well ignoring the whole second memorandum from DOJ. — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 20, 2020

Harsh comments from judge on Stone's conduct during trial: "Intolerable to the administration of justice," created concern that someone with "even poorer judgment than he has" would take violent action — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 20, 2020

Jackson notes the she now, under the guidelines, has Stone at "5.8-7.25 years." But she can still apply a downward departure. — Dan Friedman (@dfriedman33) February 20, 2020