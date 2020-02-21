Fox Distorts Objections To Barr Over Roger Stone Sentencing

FoxNews.com would have its readers believe that the objections to William Barr’s interference in the Roger Stone case were merely a matter of disagreement over the length of his sentence.

Attorney General William Barr has come under fire because he interfered with what should have been a matter for his federal prosecutors to handle and brought the case in line with what Donald Trump was demanding for his crony, Roger Stone

The New York Times explains what Fox did not (my emphases added):

But to Fox News, the uproar was all about Democrats and deep staters hating Dear Leader. Its article about Stone’s sentence said nothing about Trump’s attempt to interfere in the case on behalf of Stone. From its article:

The judge presiding over Roger Stone’s case agreed with senior Justice Department leadership on Thursday that the original sentence proposal for the GOP operative was excessive -- amid a clash inside the DOJ over his sentencing. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who sentenced Stone to 40 months in federal prison on Thursday, said the original sentence proposed last week by federal prosecutors of 87 to 108 months was steep given the charges. … Last week, after prosecutors made their sentence recommendation, senior Justice Department officials, including Attorney General Bill Barr, intervened, overruling and scaling back the proposed prison sentence. … The mass withdrawal caused Democrats to accuse President Trump of interfering in the process, with many even calling for Barr’s resignation. The intervention also prompted thousands of former Justice Department officials to sign an online petition calling for Barr’s resignation.

I think we can safely predict that Fox’s prime time Trumpers will declare victory, use the ruling to attack Democrats and blithely ignore Dear Leader’s blatant attempts to undermine law and democracy.

Stay tuned.

Published with permission from News Hounds.