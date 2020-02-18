Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

BREAKING: Judge Jackson Refuses To Reschedule Stone Sentencing

Sentencing will take place Thursday as planned.
By David
BREAKING: Judge Jackson Refuses To Reschedule Stone Sentencing
Image from: @bluegal (Composite)

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone’s sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The judge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone’s sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.