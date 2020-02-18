BREAKING: Judge Jackson Refuses To Reschedule Stone Sentencing

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone’s sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.
Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.
The judge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone’s sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.
Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.