BREAKING: Judge Jackson Refuses To Reschedule Stone Sentencing

Judge Amy Berman Jackson ruled on Tuesday that Roger Stone’s sentencing would move forward as scheduled even though he has requested a new trial.

Jackson made the ruling during a conference call with attorneys and prosectors.

The judge indicated that she would rule on the request for a new trial at a later date. She said that Stone’s sentence will not be executed until the new trial ruling has been made.

Attorneys for Stone have argued that the jury foreperson in his trial was biased against President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Roger Stone’s sentencing will still happen on Thursday despite the events of the last week or so, Judge Jackson says. @dsamuelsohn reporting — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 18, 2020

Question is whether that should be decided before sentencing, scheduled for Thursday. Judge Amy Berman Jackson notes no law requires that. DOJ wants to go forward Thursday, defense does not. — Rachel Weiner (@rachelweinerwp) February 18, 2020