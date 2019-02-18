Roger Stone Sics His Winger Brigade On Judge Amy Berman Jackson

Roger Stone is one of the most despicable ratfckers in the world and it would be really great if all media would stop pretending he's just a quirky swinger and figure out how deeply evil he actually is.

After the judge in his case placed a gag order on his attorneys while leaving Stone free to roam about social media and real life venues at will as long as they are 1,000 feet from the courthouse, Stone leapt to summon the Pizzagaters, the QAnons, people who are desperately in need of reality checks and maybe even therapy rather than being pushed deeper down the rabbit hole.

In an Instagram post put up earlier today, Stone wrote the following alongside the image of Judge Amy Berman Jackson with crosshairs in the background:

"Through legal trickery Deep State hitman Robert Mueller has guaranteed that my upcoming show trial is before Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointed judge who dismissed the Benghazi charges again (sic) Hillary Clinton and incarcerated Paul Manafort prior to his conviction for any crime."

He hashtagged the post with #fixisin and then asked for money for his legal defense fund. There's no mistaking the crosshairs in that first picture, but Stone insisted that he didn't even notice them. Yeah, sure. He does what ratfckers do best: Shrug.

As close as I can tell, the image was lifted from a Blogspot blog called "Americans4Innovation." Pictures of "enemies" are posted on a background with crosshairs and the the words "Corruption Central," and this specific post alleges that judge and prosecutor "take orders from Hillary."

But Stone swears that he had absolutely no idea those were crosshairs, none whatsoever! How could we possibly think they were crosshairs. Well, I don't know. Here is a screenshot of others with the very same background in the very same post on the very same page.

Pretty clear to anyone who isn't a lying ratfcker that those are crosshairs, that the whole "Corruption Central" meme is intended to be mugshots calling supporters to action. That whole site is a bunch of conspiracy-minded, hateful argle-bargle of a particular flavor Stone savors.

Realizing that maybe it was stupid to post something so blatantly disrespectful and dangerous, Stone then deleted his original Instagram post and replaced it with a new one which was cropped closely with less incendiary language:

Stone’s original Instagram post and the reposted, somewhat toned-down version, cropping out the crosshairs and watering down the text. via @awprokop pic.twitter.com/uOW2WVoN3L — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) February 18, 2019

But of course, the damage was already done. And that picture remains on that Blogspot post, beckoning Stone's True Believers to do harm to the judge, and of course, give Roger some money, too.

Roger Stone is a despicable man who does despicable things. May he rot in prison for the rest of his life.

(h/t BoingBoing)