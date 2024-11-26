Trump Hit With A Cease & Desist Letter From Gibson Guitars

The famed guitar maker alleges that Trump stole the iconic Les Paul style for his electric guitar at the Trump Guitars website.
Source: Guitar World
The incoming 47th American President has endorsed a series of guitars – a new official addition to his growing portfolio of merchandise.
Trump Guitars is not thought to be owned directly by the President-elect, but its electric model is being pitched as “the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump”.
The launch includes a small selection of Les Paul-style electric guitars, and acoustic guitars split into several categories, with signed editions, limited to 275 pieces, priced at upwards of $10,000.
The Trump Guitars site indicates the guitar brand is owned by 16 Creative (pitched as a "veteran owned, multi-focused branding agency”) and says that the instruments are “custom designed and developed by a veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier”.
There is also a mention of parts being supplied by “multiple providers” that are “both domestic and international,” so it’s possible the guitars are not made in the USA.
That was their original story. This update came down today.
UPDATE 11/25: Gibson has confirmed to Guitar World that it has issued a cease and desist order to Trump Guitars owner 16 Creative over the use of its single-cut electric guitar model, “as the design infringes upon Gibson’s exclusive trademarks, particularly the iconic Les Paul body shape.”
This is a developing story and we will share a full statement as we have it, but for now here’s everything we do know about the burgeoning Trump Guitars line...