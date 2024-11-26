Trump Hit With A Cease & Desist Letter From Gibson Guitars

The famed guitar maker alleges that Trump stole the iconic Les Paul style for his electric guitar at the Trump Guitars website.

Source: Guitar World

The incoming 47th American President has endorsed a series of guitars – a new official addition to his growing portfolio of merchandise.

Trump Guitars is not thought to be owned directly by the President-elect, but its electric model is being pitched as “the only guitar officially endorsed by President Donald J. Trump”.

The launch includes a small selection of Les Paul-style electric guitars, and acoustic guitars split into several categories, with signed editions, limited to 275 pieces, priced at upwards of $10,000.

The Trump Guitars site indicates the guitar brand is owned by 16 Creative (pitched as a "veteran owned, multi-focused branding agency”) and says that the instruments are “custom designed and developed by a veteran-owned company with the help of a master luthier”.

There is also a mention of parts being supplied by “multiple providers” that are “both domestic and international,” so it’s possible the guitars are not made in the USA.