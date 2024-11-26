Republicans Who Want Lower Prices Also Love Trump's Tariffs

"NBC News’s Sahil Kapur replied to Scher’s post, noting, “Excellent example of how voters have incoherent views on public policy.” Another deadpanned, "52% of Americans support Leopards Eating Their Faces. How can Democrats win back these voters who are open to having their faces eaten?"

And if anyone wondered how on earth Trump ever got elected, it's because of irrational voters like these.

Source: Mediate

Washington Monthly politics editor Bill Scher pointed out a remarkable set of questions and answers to CBS News’s latest polling on President-elect Donald Trump’s transition over the weekend.

Scher posted an image from the poll’s crosstabs and wrote, “Good luck America.” In the image he posted were three questions from the poll, the first of which asked respondents to weigh in on what Trump’s top priorities should be as he takes office.

At 79%, respondents ranked “to lower prices of goods and services” as what they would like to see be Trump’s top priority. The second question then asked, “Do you favor or oppose the U.S. placing new tariffs on goods imported from other countries?” 52% said “Favor,” while 48% said “Oppose.”

The third question in the image asked, “Do you think new tariffs on goods from other countries would generally make the prices of things you buy…” 59% of respondents said “Higher,” while only 18 percent said “Lower.”

CBS reported on the result, simply writing, “On another economic front, Trump’s voters overwhelmingly favor the idea of tariffs: most of them don’t believe that will make prices higher. (For the third who believe tariffs will raise prices but support them anyhow, this is presumably a cost they’re willing to bear.) For the public overall, opposition to tariffs goes hand in hand with the belief they’ll lead to higher prices.”