Trump's Mexico Tariffs A Bridge Too Far For Senate GOP?

The Turtle Of The Senate has awakened, poked his head out of his shell, and decreed that Trump's Mexico tariffs shall not stand, according to a Washington Post report.

Trump's threat to impose tariffs on Mexico last week has caused Senate Republicans to rebel.

“There is not much support in my conference for tariffs — that’s for sure,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. That is Turtle Code for "It'll be a cold day in hell before we approve these tariffs, and we might override them."

This time, opponents of Trump’s tariffs say they have enough support in the Senate to override a veto. If so, it would be the first successful veto override vote in the Trump presidency and a striking defeat for Trump — even if the House ultimately sustains the president’s veto. A two-thirds vote is required in each chamber to override a veto, and Republicans in the House have shown scant interest in defying the president.

Is it just saber-rattling or will they actually defy Dear Leader? Mark Sumner from Daily Kos writes:

It’s difficult to believe that Republicans are actually going to stand up to Trump at this point. After all, they’ve been willing to reverse themselves on other principles that were supposedly core to the Republican Party and the conservative movement when those principles came into conflict with the whims of Trump. The fact that the Post article can describe them only as “some Republicans” discussing the idea, without names, only reinforces the idea that the stomach for putting up any fight against Trump does not exist. Those Republicans who do get named in the article seem to be willing to shrug off this assault like any other, on the grounds that, as Republican Senator Joni Ernst says, Trump “is a tariff guy.”

I think they'll all die on their swords rather than defy Dear Leader. They're too invested in him now.