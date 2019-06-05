Lou Dobbs Storms At 'Traitor' GOP: 'I Fear For The Republic!'

Lou Dobbs is livid. His anger right now is directed toward Senate Republicans, "big business and Wall Street" and of course "multinationalists." He scorched all of them on his Fox Business show which is supposed to be about business and which is part of a multi-national corporation. Nevertheless, Dobbs loves to pretend he's just a "man of the people" when he's just a raging bigot cashing a big paycheck for spewing hate and lies into the body politic.

Monday's rant was specifically aimed at balky Senate Republicans who object to tanking the economy with punitive tariffs on Mexico, which ostensibly are supposed to bend the Mexican government into putting a halt to people walking across their country to seek a life here in the United States.

"Tonight I fear for the republic," Dobbs thundered, putting his best frown on for viewers. "The Republican Party is being led on, well, in the U.S. Senate, on Capitol Hill by cowards."

And then he went on to state the obvious: Republican Senators are indeed bought and paid for by multinational corporations, just like Lou Dobbs is! Of course they are. What a joke it is for Dobbs to pretend he thinks that's terrible.

"In fact, the senators are afraid the president will do exactly what he was voted in to do and what he set out to do; that is, to shut down illegal immigration and secure our southern border," he sneered. "To force Mexico to stop the illegal immigration that the chamber of horrors desires for its members.”

He pronounced the Republican Party dead, saying it was "on the verge of committing absolute suicide." As if there is some other form?

"The tragedy is, they may well take this great republic down with them. Tonight President Trump stands between them and the making of what will surely be a national disaster if these GOP senators in the Senate have their way," said Dobbs.

So let me see if I have this right. The "multinationals" like Trump Org and the company Dobbs works for are somehow going to destroy the United States by opposing a needless and punitive tax on Americans. That is the essence of his argument, and it's absurd.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Trade has nothing to do with immigration. Tariffs are a tax on consumers. The best way to destroy the economy AND the Republic would be the imposition of a tax on consumers and the continuation of a costly trade war.

The idea of Lou Dobbs arguing otherwise on a "business channel" is absurd on its face, yet viewers lap this stuff up every day with absolutely no critical thinking as to why this is so.