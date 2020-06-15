Politics
GOP In Disarray! Lou Dobbs Rails Against GOP Senators For Distancing From You-Know-Who

Lou Dobbs reminds his MAGA viewers that Republican Senators are not at all loyal to Dear Leader! Maybe Trump loyalists should leave that Senate vote blank? LOL.
By Frances Langum
4 hours ago by Frances Langum
Lou Dobbs 30-minute propaganda show...

...turns its ire to Senate Republicans seeking re-election. Seems the campaign ads they're running are not loyal enough to Stable Genius.

LOU DOBBS: Fourteen of those ads made no mention whatsoever of the president. Senator Cory Gardner of Colorado ignored President Trump but highlighted his work with the state’s Democratic governor, nonetheless. Senator Susan Collins ignored the president as well but promoted her work with Democrat Senators Tim Kaine and Joe Manchin. [scoffs] That should assure a landslide for Collins. House RINOs forfeiting their power under former speaker Paul Ryan in 2018? They followed the same strategy of distancing themselves from the irrepressible president and the man who is the leader of the party and who is already a historic president. Clever people, these republican establishment types.

Lou Dobbs is betting that Gardiner and Collins are going to lose their seats and he will be right there with a huge "I told you so, they should have remained loyal to the irrepressible president."

Republicans in disarray!

