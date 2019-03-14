Lou Dobbs Calls For Kicking Out GOP Who Vote Against Trump

Lou Dobbs acts out as a loud defender of a Trumpian über alles state. Good to know.

This in the context of rejecting Trump's "emergency" which is expected to pass the Congress and be set up for Donald Trump's veto.

Today, the Senate will vote on the resolution to terminate the president’s declaration of a national emergency.



This is not a normal vote.



This will be a vote about the very nature of our constitution and the separation of powers. https://t.co/qFlwp3BFWS — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 14, 2019

8 Republican senators have announced support for the House-passed resolution aimed at terminating President Trump's national emergency declaration:



• Sen. Collins

• Sen. Murkowski

• Sen. Tillis

• Sen. Paul

• Sen. Lee

• Sen. Romney

• Sen. Alexander

• Sen. Toomey — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 14, 2019

Transcript via Media Matters:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): I will tell you straight up, I think every senator who votes against this should absolutely be removed from office. I mean I think the RNC should work to get rid of them because they're standing in the way of a president who is the most successful in the first two years of his presidency since FDR. And it's that straightforward.

Lou Dobbs should keep the letters FDR outta his totalitarian-defending mouth.