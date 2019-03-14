Politics
Lou Dobbs Calls For Kicking Out GOP Who Vote Against Trump

If you're a Republican who stands up for the distinct role Congress plays in the Constitution, Lou Dobbs thinks you're a traitor who should be kicked out of office because Trump is supreme.
Lou Dobbs acts out as a loud defender of a Trumpian über alles state. Good to know.

This in the context of rejecting Trump's "emergency" which is expected to pass the Congress and be set up for Donald Trump's veto.

Transcript via Media Matters:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): I will tell you straight up, I think every senator who votes against this should absolutely be removed from office. I mean I think the RNC should work to get rid of them because they're standing in the way of a president who is the most successful in the first two years of his presidency since FDR. And it's that straightforward.

Lou Dobbs should keep the letters FDR outta his totalitarian-defending mouth.


