Trump Tweets Against Himself On DACA Because Lou Dobbs Said To

So Lou Dobbs pitches a fit about the Supreme Court refusing to hear a case where Arizona wants to deny DACA recipients driver's licenses because "illegals."

And one more time, let's say it together: DACA is an immigration status, just like a Green Card. It allows people who qualify for it to stay in the United States legally. If you want more LEGAL immigration, you love DACA.

Except if you're an effing racist.

And so Arizona wants to deny DACA recipents drivers licenses because then DACA recipients can steal our stuff!!! 9/11! Chemtrails!

But because the DACA recipients are here via a LEGAL program that has been affirmed by a court...

Even Alan Dershowitz tries to cool Dobbs's boots. This Arizona "policy" is racist, anti-immigration clap trap left over from a Jan Brewer executive order.

Arizona is the only state in the union trying to stop Dreamers from getting drivers licenses.

Uh Oh Guess who was watching Dobbs:

Department of Justice should have urged the Supreme Court to at least hear the Drivers License case on illegal immigrants in Arizona. I agree with @LouDobbs. Should have sought review. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2018

And the LA Times notes:

Trump’s latest slam against a department staffed at the top by his appointees was one of several he fired off Wednesday morning, including two others aimed at special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, a Justice Department appointee probing Russia’s election interference and actions by Trump and his associates. He deleted one tweet that was riddled with errors and rewrote it, still misspelling the word “counsel.” The president often watches Fox News and tweets about its content during the morning.

Trump governs the country based on what he just saw on Fox News. We're doomed.