Lou Dobbs rage tweeting against the US Military generals who denied Lord Donald Trump a worship service on the fourth of July? (It's a screenshot in case he deletes it; the link to the tweet is here.)

That's super weird because Donald loves the generals with their shiny medals. They make for great television!

Here's Trump's bizarre rant to Tucker Carlson about how the United States has "great looking central casting" generals whose appearances he finds difficult to resist when making military decisions pic.twitter.com/yAdkTbM3Ws — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 3, 2019

The reaction has been, shall we say, swift.

While they’re bashing Generals for not attending the #TrumpParade It’s worth noting the combined number of days Donald Trump and Lou Dobbs served in the military. pic.twitter.com/ZKIiSGDBN9 — PoliticalGroove (@PoliticalGroove) July 4, 2019

Someone that didn't serve insulting men and women that have seen combat on the 4th of july in order to be a sycophant to a draft dodger is the most GOP thing I think I've ever seen. This is the modern @GOP in a nutshell, right here. Thanks @foxnewsalert — Agent Broflake (@ABroflake) July 4, 2019

This is my father. He was born in 1919 & saw things that we could never imagine. He served our Country in WWII to come home and serve his community which he did w/o batting an eyelash. HOW DARE YOU SAY THAT. I will fight everyday until trump & his cult are gone #Happy4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/Wt3nlProJy — Tracy (@Tracy98910480) July 4, 2019