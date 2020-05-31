Racist Lou Dobbs Calls Black Church Leaders 'Pathetic'

On Friday's Lou Dobbs Tonight, guess who he blamed for the protests in Minnesota after a policeman murdered George Floyd?

Are you still guessing?

#1 presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth was Dobbs' guest and he began the segment by blaming all this pent-up rage at law enforcement on Democratic leaders in Minnesota.

To him they should have mobilized tanks and the Blue Angels against any protester who dared raise their voice about a white cop putting his knee on a Black man until he suffocated and died.

Dobbs weighed in with his usual menu of callous, racist, and undignified remarks.

You have to wonder where are the leaders of the community? Where have they been during city council meetings? Where have they been trying to counsel this inexperienced and untested mayor who is facile and unwilling to stand up like a man and take responsibility in a moment of great sorrow and pain for his community? To see this kind of ignorance unleashed on the streets of Minneapolis because a mayor doesn't have guts, because the city council isn't engaged, because the community there isn't engaged with the city council, obviously. They had the ability to control their lives with those local power centers, and I don't know where the Black churches are are, I don't know where the Black teachers and leaders are. It is such a failure of community and local government that it's just pathetic.

What's pathetic is that Lou Dobbs has a job on television.

Where's the outrage over the murder of George Floyd? Of course he doesn't matter.

You always count on Fox News sycophants like Lou Dobbs and Pete Hegseth to excuse law enforcement for their violence against the black community and defend a nonexistent racist president, who is unable to lead while only stoking the flames of racism since that is The Dotard knows.

Trump was more interested in watching Space X take off than in dealing with COVID-19 or the nationwide protests against police violence that was caused by the murder of George Floyd.