Lyin' Lou Dobbs Eggs On Trump By Saying 'Crimes' Have Been Committed Against Him

“This is no longer about just voter fraud or electoral fraud. This is something much bigger," Dobbs said.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Heather
I used to wonder if Lou Dobbs really believes the crap he spews, but I've since decided it really doesn't matter: He is a reckless, stupid millionaire who's a real danger to our democracy. Via Media Matters:

LOU DOBBS (HOST): And as I said at the outset of the broadcast, Sidney, this is no longer about just voter fraud or electoral fraud. This is something much bigger. And this president has to take, I believe, drastic action, dramatic action to make certain that the integrity of this election is understood or lack of it, the crimes that have been committed against him and the American people. And if the Justice Department doesn't want to do it, if the FBI cannot do it, then we have to find other resources within the federal government. We've got to rise above this because the nation itself -- this is an assault on the core of a democracy, any democracy. Our ability to cast a secret ballot. Your thoughts, Sidney, as we wrap up here.

SIDNEY POWELL: That's exactly right, Lou. It affects the bedrock of our democratic republic. It can't be allowed to stand and, frankly, I'm about to think the entire FBI and the entire Department of Justice need to be hosed out with Clorox and fire hoses.

I don't know about people like Sidney Powell, because she appears to be mentally ill. But the rest of them are shredding our democratic norms to give an egomaniacal thug like Trump one last shot at his GoFundMe campaign.

