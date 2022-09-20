New Video Footage Shows Fake Trump Elector Inside Elections Office

It seems like everything Republicans accuse Democrats of doing, they are guilty of that very thing. CNN obtained surveillance footage showing what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems were breached on January 7, 2021. And that's an interesting date, one day after a mob of Trump supporters tried and failed to overturn the 2020 election.

CNN's Drew Griffin called the incident "criminal."

"The Georgia Secretary of State's office calls what happened in Coffee County criminal behavior, and a state criminal investigation is underway," he said.

Via CNN:

A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former President Donald Trump spent hours inside a restricted area of the Coffee County elections office that day. Among those seen in the footage is Cathy Latham, a former GOP chairwoman of Coffee County who is under criminal investigation for posing as a fake elector in 2020. CNN previously reported that Latham escorted operatives working with former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell through the front door of the elections office on January 7, 2021. The new footage appears to undercut previous claims by Latham that she was not "personally involved" in the breach.

I hope Latham has lawyered up because she remained in that office for hours as those same operatives set up computers near election equipment and appeared to access voting data.

Two men are also seen in the video who Latham escorted into the building earlier that day, Scott Hall and Paul Maggio. They have admitted that they were part of a team that gained access to Coffee County's voting systems.

I have questions! Why hasn't Sidney Powell been disbarred? We're way past the point where she should have had her license yanked. And I want to see arrests. Trump isn't going to bail them out, either. The people in the video were just walking around, criming out in front of surveillance cameras.