Sidney Powell Expands Election Conspiracy Theory: 'It May Have Been The CIA'

An attorney who is opposing President Donald Trump's 2020 loss said that the CIA may be to blame for stealing the election.
An attorney who is opposing President Donald Trump's 2020 loss said that the CIA may be to blame for stealing the election.

Sidney Powell, who has filed so-called "Kraken" lawsuits to overturn the election results, made the remarks while speaking to conservative television host Mike Huckabee over the weekend.

"It's extremely unsettling to know that American elections have been just as rigged as elections in Third World countries," Powell complained. "I'm sure the CIA has been involved in any number of those activities, if not here and other places around the world."

"It may have been the CIA that created this software and programs to begin with," she said, "and then exported them for their own use only to have it come back to us."

Powell continued: "It could be that very important, powerful, extremely wealthy people were involved in rigging this election. It's globalists' interests. I mean, frankly, everyone in the world except for the millions of Americans that wanted to elect Donald Trump to clean us the swamp and drain the swamp want this world to continue the way it was with them having all the power and working behind the scenes to rig elections and everything else."

"It's massive," she added. "I'm sure the media companies are involved in it too."

Watch the video below.

