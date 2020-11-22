Chris Christie: Trump's Legal Team Has Been A 'National Embarrassment'

On ABC's This Week, Trump surrogate Chris Christie bashed Trump's legal team, which is led by Rudy Giuliani and Sydney Powell, for outrageous conduct, and he insisted it's time to concede the election.

George Stephanopoulos explained to his viewers that Trump has lost 34 court cases so far, and even Republican Sen. Pat Toomey said it's time for Trump to concede. Then the host asked his panel, "Is it finally time for this to end?"

Chris Christie replied, "Yes." The former New Jersey governor explained that if you have the evidence of fraud, show it. Trump's legal team has refused to do so in court.

"The conduct of the president's legal team has been a national embarrassment," Christie said.

Christie zeroed in on Sydney Powell's insane conduct, though he never mentioned Giuliani's name at all during his take down of the Trump legal team. "Friends to the end," as the evil doll Chucky said.

Christie continued, "This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer, and notice, George, they won’t do it inside the courtroom. They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don’t plead fraud and they don’t argue fraud."

That's because there is no fraud, nor deep state conspiracies — by other Republicans or the voting machines — against Trump. If they were to argue fraud, they would lose their licenses to practice law.

"Elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn’t happen. You have an obligation to present the evidence, the evidence has not been presented, and you must conclude — as Tucker Carlson even concluded the other night — that if you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn’t exist."

Christie finished with this, "The country is what has to matter the most. As much as I'm a strong Republican, I love my party, it's the country that has to come first."

With Trump and his cronies, though, it's always Trump first, Trump second, Trump third, party fourth, then the American people stuck on the bottom.

The coronavirus ravages the country, with an astounding explosion of new cases of infections and deaths. Trump is hiding in the basement tweeting out lunatic conspiracy theories and claiming he won the election.