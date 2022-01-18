Jan 6 Committee Summons Trump's Crack Legal Team To Testify

BIG news out of the January 6th Committee dropped on Tuesday night. BIGLY big. Extremely BIG. Four attorneys integral to the Big Lie about the 2020 election and the dozens of failed legal challenges that followed have been summoned by the committee to testify and produce documents in about a week or so.

Statement from the Committee:

Chairman says they "advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact w/ the former President..." pic.twitter.com/z6a6EymlCz — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) January 18, 2022

Chairman Bennie Thompson said in a statement: “The four individuals we’ve subpoenaed today advanced unsupported theories about election fraud, pushed efforts to overturn the election results, or were in direct contact with the former President about attempts to stop the counting of electoral votes. We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.”

Giuliani and Epshteyn were at the "command center" of traitors and nuts who were plotting to overthrow the government at the Willard Hotel in the days before (and the day OF) the January 6th insurrection on the Capitol. Giuliani also headlined numerous court hearings (all failed) and press conferences (hello, Four Seasons) and bonkers hearings at state houses all over the country.

Jenna Ellis drafted two memos “purporting to analyze the constitutional authority for the Vice President to reject or delay counting electoral votes from states that had submitted alternate slates of electors.” The committee wants to hear ALL about that.

Sidney "The Kraken" Powell is currently being sued by voting machine companies and also had many many failed lawsuits, one ending with her having to pay sanctions. They definitely want to talk to her about her claims of election fraud.

NEW: In the subpoena to Boris Epshteyn, the committee says "you are reported to have participated in a call with trump on the morning of 1/6 during which options were discussed to delay the certification of election results..." as reported by @hugolowell — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 18, 2022

Investigations happen exponentially. Each new email or text or bit of testimony gives you the basis to subpoena or get warrants for more targets, etc., etc. What starts as a drip becomes a flood. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) January 18, 2022

In response to the subpoena, Rudy Giuliani is holding a press conference at the Ritz. pic.twitter.com/rZvzwB2EOS — Thee Vic 💛 (@vicsepulveda) January 18, 2022

I’m shocked that the guy who had a nameplate made-up to put on the table in Trump’s DC Hotel restaurant that he used as an ‘office’ would end up with a subpoena. He seemed like he had it all together. @RudyGiuliani — NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) January 18, 2022

Will they show up? On one hand, they all love the limelight, especially Rudy. But they could also be admitting to a crime? Hmmm...my guess is at least 3 claim attorney-client privilege and try to hide.