PA's Lt. Gov. Fetterman Cracks Up About Sidney Powell Getting Fired From Trump's Elite Strike Force

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman joined Wolf Blitzer on CNN to talk about all things election related - and he did not hold back on his thoughts regarding Sidney Powell being fired from the Trump Elite Strike Force Legal Team Of Idiots.
FETTERMAN: I don't know what you can say. Lol. The fact that they let her go, the most shocking thing was that the Trump campaign has standards. I don't know how -- who are they going to recruit at this point? You are trying to argue disenfranchising 7 million Pennsylvanians when the only two documented cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania voted for the president, including a dead mom and a live son. I don't know -- I'm not sure where they are going with it.
BLITZER: Because I know it's a very strange and very crazy -- the GOP is suing to invalidate not a few hundred or thousand but all of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots. That would be more than 2.6 million votes cast by Pennsylvania citizens. You pointed out that Republicans were the ones who voted to implement mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. Do you think this legal case as it is technically called will go anywhere?
FETTERMAN: My first dispute is that you call it a legal case.
BLITZER: Right.
FETTERMAN: I don't even know what you call it at this point. It's like a busted out version of Game of Thrones. It's just sad. I don't understand where they are going with it. I legitimately don't. The fact of the matter is, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania. By over 80,000 votes. The same likelihood that they would have a case is the same likelihood that we have left an enchanted village of Trump voters uncounted that no one realized. It's fantasy at this point.
You know you are super duper batsh*t crazy when you are too nuts to remain on a legal team led by RUDY GIULIANI. I mean, really.