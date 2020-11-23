PA's Lt. Gov. Fetterman Cracks Up About Sidney Powell Getting Fired From Trump's Elite Strike Force

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman joined Wolf Blitzer on CNN to talk about all things election related - and he did not hold back on his thoughts regarding Sidney Powell being fired from the Trump Elite Strike Force Legal Team Of Idiots.

BLITZER: Thank you so much for joining us. I know you have a lot going on. You have been outspoken on this, pushing back on Republican voter fraud claims, the president's legal battle. What's your reaction to this ruling and the appeal?

FETTERMAN: I don't know what you can say. Lol. The fact that they let her go, the most shocking thing was that the Trump campaign has standards. I don't know how -- who are they going to recruit at this point? You are trying to argue disenfranchising 7 million Pennsylvanians when the only two documented cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania voted for the president, including a dead mom and a live son. I don't know -- I'm not sure where they are going with it.

BLITZER: Because I know it's a very strange and very crazy -- the GOP is suing to invalidate not a few hundred or thousand but all of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots. That would be more than 2.6 million votes cast by Pennsylvania citizens. You pointed out that Republicans were the ones who voted to implement mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. Do you think this legal case as it is technically called will go anywhere?

FETTERMAN: My first dispute is that you call it a legal case.

BLITZER: Right.

FETTERMAN: I don't even know what you call it at this point. It's like a busted out version of Game of Thrones. It's just sad. I don't understand where they are going with it. I legitimately don't. The fact of the matter is, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania. By over 80,000 votes. The same likelihood that they would have a case is the same likelihood that we have left an enchanted village of Trump voters uncounted that no one realized. It's fantasy at this point.