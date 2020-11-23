Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

PA's Lt. Gov. Fetterman Cracks Up About Sidney Powell Getting Fired From Trump's Elite Strike Force

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has never been one to hold back.
By Red Painter
2 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman joined Wolf Blitzer on CNN to talk about all things election related - and he did not hold back on his thoughts regarding Sidney Powell being fired from the Trump Elite Strike Force Legal Team Of Idiots.

BLITZER: Thank you so much for joining us. I know you have a lot going on. You have been outspoken on this, pushing back on Republican voter fraud claims, the president's legal battle. What's your reaction to this ruling and the appeal?

FETTERMAN: I don't know what you can say. Lol. The fact that they let her go, the most shocking thing was that the Trump campaign has standards. I don't know how -- who are they going to recruit at this point? You are trying to argue disenfranchising 7 million Pennsylvanians when the only two documented cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania voted for the president, including a dead mom and a live son. I don't know -- I'm not sure where they are going with it.

BLITZER: Because I know it's a very strange and very crazy -- the GOP is suing to invalidate not a few hundred or thousand but all of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballots. That would be more than 2.6 million votes cast by Pennsylvania citizens. You pointed out that Republicans were the ones who voted to implement mail-in voting in Pennsylvania. Do you think this legal case as it is technically called will go anywhere?

FETTERMAN: My first dispute is that you call it a legal case.

BLITZER: Right.

FETTERMAN: I don't even know what you call it at this point. It's like a busted out version of Game of Thrones. It's just sad. I don't understand where they are going with it. I legitimately don't. The fact of the matter is, Joe Biden won Pennsylvania. By over 80,000 votes. The same likelihood that they would have a case is the same likelihood that we have left an enchanted village of Trump voters uncounted that no one realized. It's fantasy at this point.

Fetterman also had some pointed words on Twitter:

Excuse me while I bust out laughing.

Mic drop.

BOOM

Responses were golden...

Winner!

You know you are super duper batsh*t crazy when you are too nuts to remain on a legal team led by RUDY GIULIANI. I mean, really.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

View more

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team