PA's Lt Governor Claims $1M Reward From Texas' Lt Gov For 'Proof' Of Voter Fraud

John Fetterman shared an example of a Pennsylvania man voting for his dead mother. "I’d like mine in Sheetz gift cards pls."
By Ed Scarce
1 hour ago by Ed Scarce
Some pretty serious snark going on here from Pennsylvania's Lt. Governor John Fetterman. The little P.S. addition that "the Cowboys blow" just the cherry on top.

Source: KDKA, Pittsburgh

BRADDOCK (KDKA) – As ballots across the country continue to be counted, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said he’s offering a $1 million reward for evidence of voter fraud.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman took up the Texas lieutenant governor’s offer on Twitter.

However, he didn’t want the reward in cash.

“Hey, Governor Patrick- it’s your counterpart in Pennsylvania,” Fetterman tweeted. I’d like to collect your handsome reward for reporting voter fraud. I got a dude in Forty Fort, PA who tried to have his dead mom vote for Trump.”

Rather than take the cash reward, Fetterman requested the reward be in Sheetz gift cards.

While the tweet was lighthearted, it was not without evidence.

Fetterman shared a story on his Twitter account from Luzerne County where a man was arrested for requesting an absentee ballot for his dead mother in order to vote for President Trump.

