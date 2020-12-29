Lt. Gov. John Fetterman: Simping For Trump And Playing Golf 'Waters The Tree Of Liberty'

I'm a big fan of PA Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who has been taunting his Texas counterpart Dan Patrick over his fake claims of Pennsylvia voter fraud, and Ali Velshi had him on last night to talk about it. He asked if he heard from Patrick.

"Not recently. I heard from him early on, saying for me to get serious. And I'm like, hey, my dude, where's my money, you know," Fetterman said.

"And the good news I can report from Pennsylvania is that President Trump received 100% of the dead mother vote here in our commonwealth during this last election. So we have three cases of voter fraud. Three cases. Despite what the president tweeted out earlier today, the only documented cases of voter fraud in Pennsylvania were these three cases, and my dude in Texas owes Pennsylvania big bank."

"Well, so Donald Trump -- I don't want to put it up because he tweets a lot of nonsense and it was immediately countered by Twitter," Velshi said.

"But, yeah, he tweeted more votes were cast in Pennsylvania than there are voters. He's trying every version of this possible. Obviously you're the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania. You'd know if that's the case."

"Well, of course. let me give you the background on that nonsense. Seventeen snake handlers out of the Pennsylvania House -- just 17 of them, not one state senator, not even the state party owns this. Some random House members sent out this ridiculous, you know, like tribute to the president. And of course the president would re-tweet anything that tries to cast doubt on the election. There's zero fraud in Pennsylvania, save for these three cases that brought us here together tonight for this conversation. They know that. The president knows that. Joe biden is going to be the next president. Everyone knows that," Fetterman said.

"So here's the thing. You were mayor here in Pennsylvania, and as soon as you get out of Philadelphia and in some cases Pittsburgh, you see the real Pennsylvania, or at least a different Pennsylvania, in which there are people who are suffering. This thing that the president did where he got the bill, it was passed by both houses, and then he decided not to sign it for a few days, as I was talking to former deputy treasurer Sarah Bloom Raskin, a delay in $300 and checks that go out this coming Friday instead of today really, really makes a difference for a lot of people in this state," Velshi said.

"It sure does. Absolutely. One of the things that I've learned from the GOP is that simping for the president and golfing is -- you know, waters the tree of liberty in this country. Meanwhile, millions that are going to go without benefits in that gap now because the president delayed signing. It really isn't important to him. That's really the argument that that party makes. There isn't anything they would do or say at this point to distract the fact that the president lost this election and he is going to be leaving the White House next month -- actually, in, what, three weeks or so, and they're going to do whatever they can to try to distract from that. But it doesn't change the underlying truth," Fetterman said.