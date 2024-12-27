Crookie Quack Of 2024: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy is a former environmental lawyer who is utterly unqualified to hold any position with power over anyone’s health, much less a huge department that includes the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Mother Jones wrote, “If Kennedy—who has also promoted dangerous and ludicrous ideas about fluoride, 5G technology, and the causes of HIV/AIDS, among innumerable other pseudoscientific claims—assumes the position, ‘the damage he could do is near infinite,’ warns Dr. Andrea Love, an immunologist and microbiologist.” We recently learned that a key Kennedy advisor petitioned the FDA (an agency that would be under Kennedy) to revoke the approval of the polio vaccine.

But there are so many other reasons to mistrust a thing Kennedy says or thinks, assuming he can think. He has admitted to having “cognitive problems” due to mercury poisoning and a brain worm that ate part of that organ in his head that’s supposed to be a brain. That's not counting whatever damage his heroin addiction wrought.

Maybe that’s the explanation for his decision to put a dead bear cub in Central Park. Or his daughter’s allegation that Kennedy cut off the head of a dead whale on Cape Cod and drove it back to New York on the top of the family minivan.

We’re not quite sure what endeared RFK Jr. to President-Unelected Elon Musk and his best boy, Donald Trump. Was it Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump? Did Kennedy slip some money to Trump? Promise to send lots of government money to Musk’s Neuralink device-in-the-brain product (currently under SEC investigation for allegedly misleading investors)? Or did Musk just indulge Trump’s simpatico feelings for Ol’ Brain Worm given that Kennedy is a felon and accused sexual assaulter, just like Musk’s best boy?

