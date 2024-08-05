RFK Jr And A Dead Bear: You Can't Make This Up!

He called himself a redneck, but it's not funny laughing at a dead bear cub and dumping it in the park.
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoAugust 5, 2024

What does NYC's Central Park, RFK Jr., and a bear cub have in common?

You can't make this sh*t up. Poor bear cub.

What's almost as bizarre is Kennedy Jr remarking in his Xitter post: Looking forward to seeing how you spin this one, @NewYorker
CBS News sets the table.

The decade-old question about how a dead six-month-old female black bear cub ended up in New York City's iconic Central Park beneath an old bicycle has been answered. Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. on Sunday confessed that he was behind the incident after a fact checker from the New Yorker called him to verify the story.

In a video he posted on X, Kennedy said he had come across the bear in the morning when he was going falconing; a woman in a van in front of him hit and killed the bear.

"Let's go put the bear in Central Park, and we'll make it look like he got hit by a bike," Kennedy Jr said.

It's not funny, supposedly finding a dead bear cub and dumping it in the park. Was he covering up what he did? RJK Jr. (Is that Roseanne Barr ?) sure laughed about it.

What a creep.

A news report from 2014.

And the bear cub.

