Republican County Chair Arrested After Waterboarding Daughter

Yet another Republican with limited parenting skills. When his 16-year-old daughter failed to clean her room and wanted to go out with friends instead, the father threatened to drown her in the bathroom sink, repeatedly dunking her under the water.

Source: KUTV

HEBER CITY, Utah (KUTV) — The Wasatch County GOP Chair was taken into custody after allegations of child abuse involving waterboarding.

David Nephi Johnson, 54, was booked into the Wasatch County Jail on one count of first-degree felony aggravated child abuse, according to court documents.

The arrest came after the Utah Division of Child and Family Services received a report of child abuse. The teen reported not feeling safe in her own home and feared for her life.

During an interview with investigators, the victim said Johnson had waterboarded them after he found she had not cleaned her room to his expectations before going out with her friends.

Johnson then allegedly took the victim into the bathroom and dunked her head into a sink filled with water. The victim alleged Johnson would then splash water in her face before dunking her head underwater again. The teen told investigators she was unable to breathe for up to 30 seconds at a time.

At one point during the interview, the victim told investigators, "I don't feel very safe. When I go to bed, I feel like I can't sleep because I don't feel safe. When my dad's not home, I feel fine. But when he's home, I never feel safe because I feel like something is going to happen."