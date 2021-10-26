Utah Republican Charged With Poaching After Shooting A Deer In A Residential Area

Another one of these stories where an elected Republican just didn't seem to think the law applied to him, shooting a deer out of season in someone's backyard. And apparently not for the first time either, as the Salt Lake Tribune mentions an earlier incident, "In 2013, Seegmiller was charged with wanton destruction of protected wildlife, making a written false statement, and obtaining a hunting permit by fraud, deceit or misrepresentation. He was found not guilty of those charges."

Source: Salt Lake Tribune

A member of the Utah House of Representatives has been charged with three misdemeanors related to an incident in August involving the shooting of a deer in a residential area.

The Millard County Attorney charged Rep. Travis Seegmiller, R-St. George, with unlawful taking of protected wildlife and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm. All three charges are class B misdemeanors, each punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000.

In August, Seegmiller was accused of shooting a doe as it walked through the yard of a private residence in Washington County. Witnesses said when they went to investigate a gunshot, they saw Seegmiller putting the carcass of a deer into his car. When confronted, Seegmiller identified himself and said he was out of work and needed the meat to feed his family.