BYE BYE! DHS Ghoul Tricia McLaughlin Is Leaving

Spewing hatred is a rewarding, career building experience when it's from the Trump administration.
By John AmatoFebruary 17, 2026

Kristi Noem's awful DHS spokesmodel Tricia McLaughlin is leaving her post next week. Good riddance.

McLaughlin, who had no problem defending the DHS from calling Alex Pretti a domestic terrorist after he was unceremoniously murdered by ICE agents is primed for a featured spot on one of the wingnut networks -- Fox, NewsNation, Newsmax, or OANN.

Politico is the first to report her leaving and it comes at a terrible time for the Trump administration, as the public has vehemently turned against his chaotic immigration practices and the violence caused by the thuggery from ICE.

In the MAGA cult, there is no shortage of people willing to to lie on command for the Trump administration so I doubt they will have a problem filling her shoes.

As it turns out, her hubby got $220 million in DHS ad contracts, so they're all set. What's a little money grab while churning out the lies and propaganda?

At this time there is no explanation on why she is leaving or where she will be headed, but our money is on Fox News.

Discussion

