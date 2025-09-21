DHS Spokesperson Has Hilarious Meltdown Over Newsom's Post

Everything is a threat to MAGA.
Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr/CC/license 2.0.
By Conover KennardSeptember 21, 2025

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office posted on the Bad App, in line with his trolly posts mocking Donald Trump, that somehow led to Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin to have a complete meltdown, calling it a "threat."

Newsom's press office ignited the strange meltdown after posting, "Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America."

Yup, that's it, and Trump said the same thing about Bernie Sanders in 2020, writing, "Going to be a BAD day for Crazy Bernie!"

Still, McLaughlin wrote, “This reads like a threat. This is ugly, @GavinNewsom. Your keyboard warrior team may hide behind their laptops and spew this kind of vitriol but you would never have the guts to say this to her face.”

Newsom's press office responded perfectly:

Following the tragic shooting of Charlie Kirk, conservatives, without any evidence, have falsely launched a war on the left, threatening Democrats' First Amendment rights. McLaughlin's comments inadvertently highlighted the right's fake outrage, as MAGA Xitter users also clutched their pearls over the tweet.

"This is a threat of violence," one Trump supporter tweeted in response. "Arrest him."

Calm your tits, MAGA:

In 2016, Trump said of his Democratic opponent: "Hillary wants to abolish, essentially abolish the Second Amendment. By the way, and if she gets to pick her judges, nothing you can do, folks."

"But the Second Amendment people, maybe there is, I don't know," he added.

Yeah, now that was a call for violence, but MAGA was OK about that.

