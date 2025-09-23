Delicate Flower Kristi Noem Goes Full-Cringe Over Newsom's 'Bad Day' Tweet

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's press office wrote on the Bad App that "Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You’re welcome, America," and that somehow was perceived as a "threat" by Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin. Now, ICE Barbie weighed in on Sean Hannity's pro-outrage Fox News show.

“Well, it was cryptic, it was really menacing," Noem insisted. "It immediately panicked my family and friends within a couple of minutes of that being posted."

“I started to get text messages and phone calls. Family, my kids saying, ‘Are you OK, Mom? Are you fine?’ They know the threats that I’ve had," she continued. "They know the threats that they’ve had, the things that have happened to them because of politicians like this that say things, and somebody grabs onto them that has an agenda."

"The cartels and criminals that have threatened our family already," she added. "So when you get a post like that by a governor, immediately, you know, my staff and family think, ‘What is going on? What does he mean?’ and we’re trying to figure it out.”

What the cosplaying, adulterous (allegedly!) Botox princess left out was this part:

NEW: @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom just signed a law making California the first state in the nation to prohibit federal law enforcement officers, including ICE, from hiding their identities. pic.twitter.com/hTp8LB4zSr — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

That's her "bad day." Noem's ICE-holes can't mask up while abducting people on the streets in California. She likes to feign being some sort of badass bitch, but the only part she accomplished was being a bitch. And then there's this:

We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials. We've referred this matter to @SecretService and requested a full threat assessment. pic.twitter.com/7IQros3y8V — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) September 20, 2025

Newsom didn't call her his "enemy" and publicly say he "hates" her. That is what Trump said of his "opponent" at Charlie Kirk's memorial. There are hundreds of examples of Trump using violent or menacing rhetoric, but there isn't one example of Newsom doing that.

Trump posted this in 2023:

The menacing rhetoric is coming from inside the White House.