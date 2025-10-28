Masked Men Pose As Federal Agents To Invade California Home And Zip Tie Family

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating after masked men claiming to be FBI agents invaded a California home and detained a family in Jurupa Valley.
Ring doorbell camera video posted to social media last week shows three masked men claiming to have a search warrant before barging into the home.

"This happened at 9:48. Police report has been made. They came and checked our home. The men took my wallet my husbands phone and mother in laws phone. Had them zip tied. They took off when we told them we called 911," the victim said in a Ring community post.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Robert Martinez confirmed that the victims were restrained with zip ties.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a measure last month that barred law enforcement agents from wearing masks.

"To be clear: We will NOT comply with Gavin Newsom's unconstitutional mask ban," the Department of Homeland Security responded in a social media post. "At a time that ICE law enforcement faces a 1,000% increase in assaults and their family members are being doxxed and targeted, the sitting Governor of California signed unconstitutional legislation that strips law enforcement of protections in a disgusting, diabolical fundraising and PR stunt."

