Noem Mocked For Claim Trump Saved LA From Post-Apocalyptic Hellscape

How do those boots taste, Kristi?
By Conover KennardAugust 31, 2025

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appeared on 'Face the Nation' with Ed O'Keefe with the host asking if Trump is expected to deploy troops to Chicago. Noem then licked Donald's boots, insisting that Los Angeles "wouldn't be standing" if not for the president.

"You know that always is a prerogative of President Trump and his decision," she said. "I won't speak to the specifics of the operations that are planned in other cities, but I do know that LA wouldn't be standing today if President Trump hadn't taken action, then that city would have burned down if left to the devices of the mayor and the governor of that state."

"And so the citizens who live there, the small business owners in Downtown LA, they're thankful that President Trump came in with federal law enforcement officers and helped support keeping those streets open, keep their homes and businesses from burning down, and made sure the law and order was restored," she added.

"I just want to clarify one thing you said there," the incredulous host said. "You said LA wouldn't be standing if not for these federal deployments?"

"So many of those homes and businesses that were in Downtown LA and in those areas were dealing with riots and violence, and coming in and bringing those federal law enforcement officers in was incredibly important to keeping peace, and so we are grateful that President Trump was willing to send resources and people in, in order to enforce the law," she replied.

Governor Newsom's press office provided a concise response.

thank god Trump was also there to save London from the second great fire in 1940

David Kronig (@davekronig.bsky.social) 2025-08-31T17:30:22.287Z

The right reaction to this by an interviewer is "I must interrupt you there-- there is 0 evidence or indication that LA had anything whatsoever than protests in 3 blocks of downtown in a metro area of 15M the size of Rhode Island. How can Americans believe anything you are saying when you lie

(@freshbrainfood.bsky.social) 2025-08-31T17:08:28.950Z

I'm sure ICE Barbie also thinks Trump is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds. The fuck out of here, girl.

