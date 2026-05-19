Comey 'Hopes' He Didn't Accidentally Tank An Election. Sure, James.

Former FBI James Comey said he would do it all again and hoped his actions didn't help Trump get elected in 2016, after he informed Congress eleven days before the election that the FBI discovered more Clinton emails on a shared laptop between Huma Abedin and Anthony Weiner.

Comey discussed this with Meet The Press and admitted he could have let the AG at the time make the decision to reveal his concerns, but instead helped put Trump in the White House.

Republicans in Congress seized on Comey's letter and helped turn it into a closing argument that helped defeat HRC.

WELKER: Yeah, well, let me be more specific, because you've wondered out loud whether your decision to reopen the Clinton email investigation 11 days before voters went to the polls may have helped elect President Trump back in 2016. Knowing what you know now, would you have made the same exact decision again? COMEY: I think so. The only thing I've wondered is whether I should have dumped that very difficult decision on the attorney general on October the 28th. She declined to speak to me, but I could have just sent her a memo saying, here's what I think we have to do.

Comey violated longstanding Justice Department norms about avoiding actions that could influence elections and he knew it.

Comey should have never given a July press conference when the FBI refused to indict HRC, which broke FBI protocol. His presser created more animosity within the GOP, and led to more faux investigations by House Republicans.

COMEY: But sometimes when people are unhappy with me on the street, I think, hmm, I should have left it for Loretta Lynch. WELKER: Well, 10 years later, now that you've had all of this time to think about it, do you think that decision did play a role in the election of President Trump? COMEY: I hope not. My goal all of that year was to stay out of politics, and having seen two elections after that, where, as I said, the difference the FBI made was late deciding voters broke for Trump in 16, but then they did again in 20, and then they did again in 24, when I was home in my pajamas for both elections. So I don't think so, but again, we made the decision because it was the least bad option. Both options sucked, honestly, but this was the one most consistent with the values of the department. So as painful as it is, I'd have to do the same thing again.

Comey was never going to backtrack from his actions.

NEVER.

Listening to this interview he knows full well what his letter accomplished. Trump should have gave him a Medal of Freedom for helping him win.

Comey should have STFU and let the election play out.

As we know, his concerns over the laptop were unfounded and not relevant at all to any criminality.