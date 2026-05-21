Did Xi Jinping Just Epically Troll Vladimir Putin In Beijing?

According to Tass, the Chinese greeted Putin with "An ​unforgettable evening and ​the dance of the little swans from ​Swan Lake."
By Ed ScarceMay 21, 2026

Was this deliberate by the Chinese? Given how they do things, where symbolism matters, it's quite possible. In August 1991, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake was broadcast continuously on Soviet state television for three days during an attempted coup d'état against Mikhail Gorbachev.

Source: Reuters

MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir ​Putin will on Wednesday dine ‌on Peking duck and Jinhua ham at a banquet featuring ​Chinese opera and Pyotr ​Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, Russian state ⁠news agency TASS reported.

A programme ​and menu reported by TASS ​showed guests would be offered an array of cold "zakuski" hors d'oeuvres, prawn ​soup, beef in bean ​sauce, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.

A 2009 "Greatwall" ‌Cabernet ⁠Sauvignon and a 2016 Changyu Chardonnay will be offered, TASS said.

The programme includes a ​mixture ​of Chinese ⁠and Russian classics played by the military ​orchestra of the Chinese ​Communist ⁠Party's People's Liberation Army including a melody of Peking ⁠opera, "An ​unforgettable evening" and ​the dance of the little swans from ​Swan Lake.

And why is the "Dance of the Little Swans" so significant? via NPR

The ballet and this specific dance became an unofficial symbol of political collapse in the Soviet Union. During the August Coup in 1991 (when hardliners attempted to overthrow Mikhail Gorbachev), Soviet state television suspended regular programming and broadcasted looped recordings of Swan Lake, including the "Dance of the Little Swans". Soviet citizens quickly learned that whenever this ballet aired, it meant the country was in the midst of a major political crisis or regime change.

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