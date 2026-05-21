Was this deliberate by the Chinese? Given how they do things, where symbolism matters, it's quite possible. In August 1991, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet Swan Lake was broadcast continuously on Soviet state television for three days during an attempted coup d'état against Mikhail Gorbachev.

Source: Reuters



MOSCOW, May 20 (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir ​Putin will on Wednesday dine ‌on Peking duck and Jinhua ham at a banquet featuring ​Chinese opera and Pyotr ​Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake, Russian state ⁠news agency TASS reported.

A programme ​and menu reported by TASS ​showed guests would be offered an array of cold "zakuski" hors d'oeuvres, prawn ​soup, beef in bean ​sauce, Fuzhou noodles, pumpkin pastries, fruits.

A 2009 "Greatwall" ‌Cabernet ⁠Sauvignon and a 2016 Changyu Chardonnay will be offered, TASS said.

The programme includes a ​mixture ​of Chinese ⁠and Russian classics played by the military ​orchestra of the Chinese ​Communist ⁠Party's People's Liberation Army including a melody of Peking ⁠opera, "An ​unforgettable evening" and ​the dance of the little swans from ​Swan Lake.