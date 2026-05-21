Jim Jordan Tantrums When He Fails To Get His Gotcha Moment

During a congressional hearing in which the Republicans were trying to defend their fellow white supremacists from the eeeeeebil Southern Poverty Law Center, Rep Jim Jordan thought he could paint one of the witnesses into a corner. Hilarity ensued.

Jordan had set his sights on Attorney Maya Wiley, who is also the President and CEO of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. Jordan led off by ranting about how the SPLC allegedly would feature one of their informants as the "Extremists of the Month" to raise funds, even though the person was a paid informant. By the time he got to the question, you could almost see the spittle flying from his lips as he yelled, "They said, let's stop the racist — even though we're paying him to be racist. Is that appropriate, Ms. Wiley?"

Wiley asked him to clarify which part he was talking about, which sent Jordan into another tizzy as he blustered, "Is that appropriate — to tell your donors, this is the extremist of the month, this hateful racist guy is really bad, send us money, but not tell those donors that we're paying this guy $140,000?"

Wiley calmly replied, "We have public reporting that over a dozen donors actually said that they sent money."

Jordan tried again by rephrasing the question, if she thought it was appropriate, to which Wiley responded, "Donors have supported it, and they keep trying to send more money to the Southern Poverty Law Center."

By this time, Jordan was practically climbing out of his skin and all but screamed, "No. No. No. Is that technique appropriate? That's what I'm asking."

Wiley answered, "That is not unlawful."

By now, you would have thought Jordan might have learned he was losing this exchange. You would have been wrong.

Jordan shot back, "I didn't ask if it was lawful or unlawful. What I'm asking you — is it appropriate?"

You could almost hear Jordan's last brain cell explode when Wiley answered, "The donors have spoken. And in fact, they're trying to send more money now, and their financial institutions are refusing to send the money."

Jordan never stood a chance.