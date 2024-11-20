NC Republican's Attempt At Gotcha Moment Becomes Train Wreck

Rep Tom Tiffany (R-NC) tried to have a Gotcha moment on Biden to 'own the libs' twice and failed miserably both times.
NC Republican's Attempt At Gotcha Moment Becomes Train Wreck
Credit: Tom Tiffany's Facebook page
By Chris capper Liebenthal
November 20, 2024

Rep. Tom Tiffany thought he had the perfect double own on them dang libs when he squatted over his phone and xitted this post out:

Oh, what a card he is!

Only problem is he is wrong not just once, nor twice, but thrice!

His comment about North Carolina was a double no go. First of all, FEMA said they had enough money for North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. They also pointed out that there was not enough money for a third disaster because the Republicans refused to fund them.

And thirdly, as the community note points out, the United States is not building a new transit line for Lima. They are selling off an old train system to Lima for a nice tidy $6.3 million because the US bought a brand new and improved train. And Caltrain is reporting a jump in ridership on their new state of the art train and Lima is getting an affordable train that will help with their economy as well.

It's a regular win-win-win-win situation! The people in North Carolina are getting help, Lima is getting help, Caltrain is helping themselves and Tiffany gets repeatedly pwned by Dark Brandon. I'll take it.

