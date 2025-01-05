GOP Rep; Job One Is To Do What We Refused To Do Before

Rep. Tom Tiffany (MAGA-WI) went on Fox Business to tout the Orange Felon and to blow his dog whistle. I mean, he wanted to talk about what should be Congress's priority as they get ready for the new session. Instead of the usual pushing tax cuts for billionaires, Tiffany's main issue was promoting racism:

HOST: Congressman, do you think raising the debt ceiling and tax cuts should be in next year's first reconciliation package? TIFFANY: I take a little different approach than that. I think we need to get the border security bill done first. It is going to be difficult to get it passed. It needs to be done immediately. And if you listen to President Trump over the last couple of weeks, I believe he has said that, you know, of all the things that ail America, and we know what they are, weak foreign policy, illegal immigration, our country being invaded, the high cost of living, but the most important thing is you're not a country if you don't have a border. So I agree with President Trump. I think that's number one. That's what we should deal with right out of the box.

The hypocrisy is absolutely breathtaking. It was Tiffany and the other GOP sheeple that refused to allow a bipartisan border security bill to be passed - at Felon's directions - for political gain. Then again, their hypocrisy shouldn't be surprising. They were bleating about how terrible an unsecure border was the entire time they were refusing to allow the border to be secured.

But what makes Tiffany's hypocrisy stand out is the fact that Tiffany is floating his name out there while he ponders a run in the gubernatorial election in 2026. Does he really thing that pushing a bill that would hurt Wisconsin farmers as being a positive for any potential future campaigns?