Wisconsin Rep. Calls Afghan Refugees 'Terrorists'

Wisconsin Representative Tom Tiffany is making another run for the dumbest guy in Congress.

His bid came in May when he compared Joe Biden to Hugo Chavez.

But that's nothing compared to now when he mewled about Biden's plan to bring Afghan refugees to the United States. And his complaints not only show off his white supremacist mentality but also his poor cognitive functioning by comparing the refugees to terrorists:

"I am deeply disturbed by reports that as many as 5,000 Afghans per day are headed to the United States – many without valid visas or even basic identity documents. Biden administration officials have said they plan to transport many of these individuals to Fort McCoy in Wisconsin – but have declined to elaborate on how many will come, what screening will be carried out prior to arrival, or what will happen after they land here." "Alarmingly, the White House has also declined to say whether these individuals will be held in custody during vetting, or if we will see the same kind of catch-and-release policy we’ve seen on our southern border. Adding insult to injury, President Biden has not bothered to seek the approval of Wisconsin leaders, or the local communities that will be affected by this haphazard plan." "Even worse, the administration is reportedly calling for 'volunteers' from the Homeland Security Department to review and adjudicate visa applications – after the Afghans have already arrived on U.S. soil. This is incredibly disconcerting given that agencies like Customs and Border Protection are already overwhelmed by the crisis on the southern border – and that many 'volunteers' may lack sufficient experience in reviewing Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) applications." "The White House should abandon this dangerous, ready-fire-aim plan and mitigate risk by transporting Afghans to safe third countries for vetting before bringing thousands of unknown people into Wisconsin or other U.S. states. Our national security has been deeply degraded in the months since January 20 and allowing the mass entry of foreigners from a known hotbed of terrorism will only make this situation far worse."

To paraphrase, Tiffany has his undies in a bundle because Biden is giving safe refuge to people who literally dropped everything and ran for their lives before they were murdered by the Taliban instead of locking them up and treating them as prisoners even though they hadn't even been charged with a crime, much less convicted.

He could have stopped after the first four words of his press release - "I am deeply disturbed" - and would have gotten no arguments from anyone.