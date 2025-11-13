Tom Tiffany On Health Care: We Got Nothing

Wisconsin Republican Rep Tom Tiffany, who is also a gubernatorial candidate stopped in Milwaukee to pick up a meaningless endorsement from the right wing front group called the Milwaukee Police Association. While there, he was apparently not in a hurry to get back to Washington, DC to vote on reopening the government or releasing the Epstein files, and took some time for a Q & A session.

Channel 58 reporter A.J. Bayatpour asked him directly about the ACA and whether he would help Americans:

BAYATPOUR: Specifically on the question of expanding the subsidies that Democrats shut down the government over, if there's a vote on the floor to extend those tax credits, what's your vote? TIFFANY: We need to go back and review the ACA. I mean, I don't accept the premise of your question there, AJ, that we simply should do one or the other. We can do better by saying, "Okay, this is not working. Let's sit down and get some alternatives for the American people that are going to work for them to give them affordable health insurance." Because that's the failure at this point. And so much of this is driven by the government failure that has mandates in place that don't give people more choices. We're all individuals in terms of our health care needs. We should all have individual choices. We don't have that at this point as the ACA has unfolded. BAYATPOUR: Republicans have had 16 years to come up with something better. Why isn't there something in place to replace the ACA with then? TIFFANY: Yeah, that's a great question. Unfortunately, it has not been done. But no time like the present, right? I mean, that's what I'm going to do. Go back to Washington, D.C. now, once we get this continuing resolution passed, and let's put some good things in place. And as I said before, it's going to start with choice, competition, and transparency. And I mean, President Trump, to a certain extent, had a good idea when he said, rather than giving these billions of dollars to health insurance companies, let's give it to the people of the United States. And I mean, that should be some of the principles or where we work from is let's get something more affordable for the American people.

So, let's review what Toxic Tom has been doing. He's spend the past month and a half fighting against lowering the cost of healthcare via ACA and instead increaing people's premiums exponentially. Tiffany has also fought to rage the age of eligibilty for Social Security and Medicare, he cosponsored a bill to remove drug cost caps, and had promoted the nonsensical health care voucher idea.

Tiffany's comments on Trump's plan on the voucher system shows why he is not fit to be a representative, a governor, or fill any other elected position. There is a reason why employers who offer their workers insurance do so. It's much cheaper when you buy in a group rate and the bigger the group, the less expensive per person it becomes. But given that it was the Republicans who keep giving the insurance companies all this largesse, it's no surprise that they would want to do it some more. And the way things are going, they're going to need all the dark money donors they can get in 2026.